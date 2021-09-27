JuJu Smith-Schuster Day-to-Day With Bruised Ribs

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1442560115064836099

Smith-Schuster was forced to exit Sunday’s game vs. the Bengals after a hard hit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the tests all came back negative and that Smith-Schuster is considered day-to-day with bruised ribs. With nothing seriously wrong, Smith-Schuster’s availability could come down to pain tolerance.

Diontae Johnson sat out last week’s game with a knee injury, and his status for Week 4 is currently unknown. If Johnson and Smith-Schuster cannot suit up, Chase Claypool and Najee Harris would be looking at massive target shares. Harris led the team with a whopping 19 targets last week, while Claypool garnered 15 of his own. No other player on the team saw more than five, making both players extremely appealing fantasy options.

Unfortunately, Ben Roethlisberger has looked like a shell of his former self to start the year. He averaged just 4.28 adjusted yards per attempt vs. the Bengals, and Roethlisberger ranks just 27th out of 34 qualified quarterbacks in that department through the first three weeks.

The Steelers are currently listed as 7.0-point road underdogs vs. the Packers on FanDuel Sportsbook.