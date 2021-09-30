Julio Jones, A.J. Brown Sidelined at Thursday’s Practice

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1443651905838850060

The Titans could be without their top two wide receivers Sunday vs. the Jets. Brown suffered a hamstring injury last week, and his absence is not surprising. He was expected to miss multiple weeks with the injury, so it would be shocking if he plays vs. the Jets.

Jones’ absence is a bit more concerning. He also missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, marking his second consecutive missed day. Jones has a history of sitting during the week before suiting up on Sunday, but it would be nice if he could get in a practice on Friday.

If both players are ruled out, the Titans’ wide receiver corps will become arguably the worst in the league. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Josh Reynolds, and Chester Rogers would handle most of the snaps at the position, and they could have some appeal vs. the Jets. Their defense hasn’t been quite as bad as expected, but they still rank just 19th in Football Outsiders’ pass defense DVOA.

The Titans are currently listed as seven-point road favorites vs. the Jets on FanDuel Sportsbook.