Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is officially ruled out for Week 16 with a hamstring injury, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones has been inactive since Week 13 and has missed time throughout the season. In the nine games he has played, he has been targeted 68 times, for 771 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to benefit from Jones’ absence. Since Week 13, Ridley and Gage account for 52% of the Falcons’ target market share. In Week 15, both saw more than 10 targets. They are priced at $8,700 and $5,800 respectively on FanDuel.

The Falcons will see a Kansas City Chiefs defense that gives up the third-least points to opposing wide receivers, at 19.91 points per game.

The Falcons are a 10.5-point road underdog against the Chiefs on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 54.5 total.