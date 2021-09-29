Julio Jones’ Status “Up in the Air” vs. Jets

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1443222717076054022

The Titans acquired Jones from the Falcons during the offseason, giving them one of the best duos in the league at wide receiver. Unfortunately, the team may be without both players for their Week 4 matchup vs. the Jets. A.J. Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, while Jones is currently dealing with a leg injury. He was held out for most of the second half in Week 3, and he was reportedly getting treatment for his leg during Wednesday’s practice.

If Jones cannot suit up, the team would be barren at wide receiver vs. the Jets. Chester Rogers and Josh Reynolds would likely serve as their top two options, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cameron Batson could also factor into the equation.

Luckily, the team probably doesn’t need Jones or Brown this week. The Jets have been arguably the worst team in football to start the year, and the Titans should be able to steamroll them with their rushing attack. The Titans are currently listed as 7.5-point road favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.