Julio Jones won’t play Sunday for the Titans

Julio Jones is out Sunday for the Titans due to a hamstring injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. This will be the second straight game that Jones has missed due to the injury, as he also didn’t play in the loss to the Jets last week. This has been the history for Jones over most of his career. He’s a great player but always seems to be questionable to play due to an injury. When he was with the Falcons, that injury always seemed to be to his toe. The Titans have struggled in the early part this season, as losing to the Jets should tell you, as they have gotten off to a 2-2 start.

They are lucky that no one in that division is playing well and that they are guaranteed at least a share of first place following this week, no matter whether they win or lose Sunday. Some more good news for the Titans is that A.J. Brown, who also missed the game last week due to a hamstring injury, will play Sunday.

The Titans are favored by 4.5 points in this contest versus the Jaguars and are -200 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-114), and under (-106).