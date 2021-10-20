Julio Urias To Start Game 4 for Dodgers

Bill Shaikin reports Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias will start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Dave Roberts says Julio Urias starts Game 4. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 19, 2021

Urias last pitched in a Game 2, 5-4 loss to the Braves, pitching one inning in relief, throwing 14 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two batters. Urias posted a 20-3 record in 32 starts in the regular season, with a 2.96 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 1.02 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Urias ranked eighth in ERA, 17th in K rate and sixth in rate.

The Dodgers, who are down 2-0 to the Braves in the National League Championship Series, look to bounce back at home, with Atlanta ranking 11th in batting average, 12th in OBP and the eighth-highest K rate.

The National League representative is -132 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook. If the Dodgers win Game 4, they will head to Atlanta for a Game 5 matchup Thursday.