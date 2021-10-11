Justin Fields Expected to Play in Week 6

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1447664791401771013

Fields suffered a hyperextended knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s contest vs. the Raiders, but he was only forced to miss two plays. He underwent some tests on his knee on Monday, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that he should be good to go in Week 6.

He’s led the Bears to victory the past two weeks, but it hasn’t necessarily been due to his play. He was efficient in Week 4 vs. the Lions, averaging 9.65 adjusted yards per attempt, but that number dropped to just 6.55 last week vs. the Raiders. Still, the Bears have scored at least 20 points in both contests, and their defense has done the rest.

The biggest surprise with Fields has been his lack of involvement as a runner. He’s racked up just three carries in each of his three starts for a total of 25 rushing yards. Fields ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, which puts him in the 99th percentile for quarterbacks per PlayerProfiler. With that in mind, his legs should be a more significant part of his arsenal than he has displayed so far. Hopefully, the coaching staff will rectify that problem moving forward.

The Bears will take on the Packers in Week 6, and they’re listed as 4.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.