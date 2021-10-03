Justin Fields Will Get His Second Career Start Against the Lions on Sunday

Matt Nagy appears to have picked his horse, and now it’s time to ride it. According to Adam Schefter, Nagy has elected to go with Justin Fields for the second straight week when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions. A quarterback controversy emerged in the Bears training camp between Fields and Andy Dalton. Ultimately, Fields and Dalton have split time under center this season, but Nagy is content to give his franchise quarterback time to grow under center with Dalton doubtful with a knee injury.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1444437905808756738

Fields got his first NFL start for the Bears in their Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Fields was largely unimpressive against the Browns vaunted defense, going 6-for-20 for 68 yards and 12 rushing yards. The Ohio State alum was sacked nine times in the contest but managed to escape without any sacks or interceptions.

Although it is an improved unit compared to previous iterations, the Lions’ defense doesn’t present the same challenges as the Browns’ defense. Through three weeks, the Lions are tied for the tenth-most sacks in the NFL, although they rank bottom ten in the league, allowing 269.7 pass yards per game. That leaves a glimmer of hope that Fields can exceed expectations of his $6,400 salary on FanDuel slates on Sunday.

The Bears are priced as -3 home favorites against the Lions, with a total set at 41.5.