Justin Fields Will Start for the Bears Moving Forward

It’s about time. The Bears are going nowhere this season, but head coach Matt Nagy has been consistent in his refrain that Andy Dalton is the team’s starting quarterback when healthy. That came to a change on Wednesday. Nagy announced that Fields would serve as the Bears’ starting quarterback moving forward, an exciting moment for Bears’ and fantasy football players alike.

Fields has struggled to start his NFL tenure, but he is coming off his best performance last week vs. the Lions. He was efficient with his 17 throws, averaging 9.65 adjusted yards per attempt, but he has yet to provide much value from a fantasy perspective. There was hope that he could produce elite production with his legs, but the Bears have yet to unleash him in the run game. He has just four designed rushing attempts in his two starts, so hopefully, the Bears will get him more involved in that department now that he’s the full-time starter.

The Bears are listed as 5.5-point underdogs vs. the Raiders in Week 5.