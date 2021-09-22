Justin Fields Will Start Sunday vs. Browns

Justin Fields will get his first NFL start Sunday against the Browns. Matt Nagy re-emphasizes that when Andy Dalton is healthy, he is the team’s starting QB. https://t.co/sCmdEm8f0P — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) September 22, 2021

The Fields era will officially begin on Sunday. Andy Dalton is dealing with a left knee injury, and he’s currently considered week-to-week. Dalton is still considered the starting quarterback for the Bears when healthy, but Fields will make the start in Week 3 vs. the Browns. If he plays well, it’s possible that he takes the job on a permanent basis.

Fields is a highly appealing fantasy prospect. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at his pro day, putting him in the 99th percentile at the quarterback position per Player Profiler. He was also extremely efficient as a passer in college, ranking in the 97th percentile for QBR and the 81st percentile for yards per attempt. Fields should be immediately considered a starting QB for fantasy purposes, especially in leagues that allow you to start multiple quarterbacks.

The Bears are currently listed as 7.5-point road underdogs vs. the Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook.