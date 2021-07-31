Justin Houston signs with the Ravens

Justin Houston has signed a contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The contract is for one year and could pay Houston up to $4 million. According to reports, Houston was offered a bigger contract from other teams but chose the Ravens to compete for a Super Bowl.

Houston is a pass rush specialist who has averaged over nine sacks per season over the past four years while playing for the Chiefs and Colts. Houston is 32 years of age, and his snaps are expected to be monitored, and he may only play in obvious pass-rushing situations.

The Ravens play in one of the toughest divisions in the National Football League in the AFC North. Houston will be chasing future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers, one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC in Baker Mayfield of the Browns, and up and coming star Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Ravens, though are still the favorite to win the AFC North at +120. They are also +650 to win the AFC Championship and +1400 to win Super Bowl LVI at FanDuel.com.