Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen Miss Thursday’s Practice

The Vikings are struggling with injuries at the moment. They’ve missed their top two receivers at practice each of the past two days, which casts some doubt towards their availability in Week 6 vs. the Panthers. Jefferson previously told reporters that he would be limited on Thursday, so he still seems likely to suit up. That said, it would be nice to see him and Thielen get in even a limited practice session on Friday.
The news is better for the Vikings’ backfield. Dalvin Cook was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, which puts him on track to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game. Alexander Mattison was also upgraded to limited, so he’s making progress as well.
The Panthers started the year red hot, winning each of their first three games, but they’ve dropped their past two games. The Vikings are currently listed as 2-point road favorites vs. the Panthers on FanDuel Sportsbook.
