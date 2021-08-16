Justin Jefferson Returns to Limited Practice

Jefferson sprained his AC joint just 10 days ago, but he was able to return to practice on a limited basis on Monday. That bodes well for his availability in Week 1 of the regular season, even if he doesn’t suit up during the preseason.
Jefferson is coming off a historic rookie season with the Vikings. He finished with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, despite not entering the starting lineup until Week 3. He ultimately earned the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade at the receiver position, trailing only the Packers’ Davante Adams. He combines with Adam Theilen — PFF’s No. 7 ranked receiver — to give the Vikings one of the best one-two punches in the league.
Expectations are unsurprisingly high for Jefferson in his sophomore campaign. He’s being drafted as the No. 7 wide receiver in PPR formats, putting him in the late second round of most drafts. He’s also listed at +1400 to lead the league in receiving yards on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.