Justin Jefferson Returns to Limited Practice

https://twitter.com/Andrew_Krammer/status/1427374287221055489

Jefferson sprained his AC joint just 10 days ago, but he was able to return to practice on a limited basis on Monday. That bodes well for his availability in Week 1 of the regular season, even if he doesn’t suit up during the preseason.

Jefferson is coming off a historic rookie season with the Vikings. He finished with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns, despite not entering the starting lineup until Week 3. He ultimately earned the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade at the receiver position, trailing only the Packers’ Davante Adams. He combines with Adam Theilen — PFF’s No. 7 ranked receiver — to give the Vikings one of the best one-two punches in the league.

Expectations are unsurprisingly high for Jefferson in his sophomore campaign. He’s being drafted as the No. 7 wide receiver in PPR formats, putting him in the late second round of most drafts. He’s also listed at +1400 to lead the league in receiving yards on FanDuel Sportsbook.