Justin Turner is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Dodgers
August 21George KurtzSportsGrid
Justin Turner is out of the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Once again, there isn’t an injury to worry about here, just a day off for Turner. The Dodgers have crept to within 1.5 games of first place in the National League West but can still rest players due to the depth of talent on their roster.
Turner has struggled of late, going 5-24 since missing four games due to injury. However, on the season, he is batting .289 with 21 HRs, 69 RBI, and 64 runs in 112 games.
A.J. Pollock is back in the lineup for the Dodgers on Saturday after missing the game Friday due to back spasms.
The Dodgers will look to cut into the Giants lead even further Saturday as they have defeated the Mets in four straight games. The Dodgers will start Max Scherzer while the Mets will go with Rich Hill. The Dodgers are -134 (-1.5) on the run line, -255 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-102), and the under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
