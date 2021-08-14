Justin Turner Not in Lineup Saturday, Available to Pinch Hit

For the fifth straight game, the Los Angeles Dodgers submitted their lineup card without Justin Turner on it. Turner has been resolving a groin injury since fielding a ground ball against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts confirmed yesterday that Turner would be available to pinch-hit on Saturday if needed.

Losing a player of Turner’s ability would derail a lot of teams, but not the Dodgers. With Turner out, ultra utility-man Chris Taylor has shifted over to third base. Hot-hitting Will Smith has moved to the top of the order and is batting third tonight against Taijuan Walker tonight at Citi Field. Smith has recorded a hit in five of his last six games, bringing his slugging percentage up to .485 this season. Rostering Smith will cost DFS players $3,300 on the main slate at FanDuel. Taylor is slightly more expensive at $3,500.

The Dodgers have won five of their last six and enter tonight’s contest as -205 favorites against the Mets.