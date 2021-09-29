Justin Turner out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the San Diego Padres.
https://twitter.com/billplunkettocr/status/1443343853973508099
Turner will have a scheduled day off, last playing in a 2-1 Dodgers’ win over the Padres in the series opener Tuesday, going 0-for-4. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Turner has played 146 games this season, slashing .274/.359/.459 with 25 home runs.
Chris Taylor will take over third base duties in place of Turner for Wednesday’s matchup, batting eighth. Priced at $3,100 on FanDuel, Taylor, a utility player for the Dodgers, has played 143 games, batting .256 with a .342 OBP and 20 home runs. Usually seeing playing time in the outfield, Taylor went 0-for-4 in his last start, a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondback on Aug. 26.
The Dodgers will face Ryan Weathers, who makes his 18th start of the year. The Padres’ rookie has a 4-7 record with a 5.01 ERA, 18% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.
Los Angeles is a -300 home Moneyline favorite against the Padres on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.