Justin Turner Out of Dodgers Lineup Wednesday

Matthew Moreno reports Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

Dave Roberts said Justin Turner is available to pinch-hit, but he may give him a full night off and was probably planning on a rest day anyway. Mookie Betts is day-to-day. #Dodgers are trying to get the inflammation out of his hip. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) July 21, 2021

It is reported that Turner is dealing with knee soreness and could pinch-hit in tonight’s game.

https://twitter.com/FabianArdaya/status/1417988982068051971

Turner went 0-for-3 in Tuesday’s 8-6 win, leaving the game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch. Turner has appeared in 89 games this season, slashing .302/.391/.509 with 17 home runs this season.

Zach McKinstry will take over third base duties for Turner Wednesday. Priced at $2,200 on FanDuel, McKinstry has seen extended playing time, starting in the previous three games because of a hip injury to Mookie Betts. He went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday’s win. He has played 50 games this season, hitting .241 with a .292 OBP and seven home runs.

The Dodgers look to make the NL West race interesting with a win. The team will face Logan Webb, who will make his 12th start of the season and has a 3.54 record, posting a 4-3 record this season.

Los Angeles is a -168 home Moneyline favorite against the Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with an 8.5-run total.