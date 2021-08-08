Justin Turner Removed in Second Inning vs. Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a hot start on Sunday, building a 5-0 lead over the Los Angeles Angels through the first two innings. They’ll have to hold on to the lead without third baseman Justin Turner, who was removed in the second inning.

https://twitter.com/ericstephen/status/1424476836080197632

The Dodgers have not yet provided a reason for Turner’s removal, but the all-star appeared to be limping after ranging to make a play on a ground ball hit down the line. Turner had gone 1-for-9 over the weekend series with one run batted in and one stolen base, including 0-for-1 on Sunday.

Max Muncy started the game at first but shifted over to the hot corner when Turner left. Albert Pujols came off the bench to replace Turner in the batting order, batting fourth and going yard in his first at-bat.

The Dodgers and Angels are playing the rubber match of their weekend series. The Dodgers hold a 5-1 in the early innings. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.