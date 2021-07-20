Justin Upton Begins Rehab Assignment

The Los Angeles Angels are getting healthy in time for a playoff push. Justin Upton will be starting his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake Bees tonight. Upton is rehabilitating a lower-back injury that has kept him out of action since June 22.

The three-time Silver Slugger sits fifth on the Halos with a .816 on-base plus slugging percentage and runs batted in, with the third-most home runs. Upton has played almost exclusively in left field this season and has been replaced by Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin has been a replacement-level player this season, putting up 0.1 wins above replacement in 46 games. He will revert to a reserve role when Upton rejoins the Angels.

The Angels sit fourth in the AL West but have climbed back to .500 thanks to a 10-6 run. Mike Trout is progressing in his rehabilitation, and the Angels’ chances of competing for a playoff spot improve with him and Upton back in the lineup.

The betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook imply that the Angels could make a late-season push. They sit +8000 on the futures board, which is ahead of the division rival Seattle Mariners’ +30000 odds, whom they are chasing in the standings.