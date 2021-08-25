Justin Upton to Sit Out Wednesday Against Orioles

Roch Kubatko of MASN reports Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

Upton will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday because of a lingering calf issue. He last played in a 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Upton, a 15-year veteran, has played 86 games this season, slashing .217/.303/.421 with 17 home runs.

Jo Adell will take over left field duties in place of Upton Wednesday, batting eighth. Adell, priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, has played 20 games this season, his second in the majors, hitting .237 with a .288 OBP and four home runs.

Los Angeles will look to go for a 2-0 series lead against the Baltimore Orioles, after a 14-8 win Tuesday night and will face Chris Ellis, who makes his first start of the season. As a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last season, Ellis recorded a 1-0 record, after appearing in one game.

The Angels are a -215 road Moneyline favorite against the Orioles on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.