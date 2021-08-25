Justin Upton to Sit Out Wednesday Against Orioles

Upton will miss his second consecutive game Wednesday because of a lingering calf issue. He last played in a 3-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 22, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Upton, a 15-year veteran, has played 86 games this season, slashing .217/.303/.421 with 17 home runs.
Jo Adell will take over left field duties in place of Upton Wednesday, batting eighth. Adell, priced at $2,500 on FanDuel, has played 20 games this season, his second in the majors, hitting .237 with a .288 OBP and four home runs.
Los Angeles will look to go for a 2-0 series lead against the Baltimore Orioles, after a 14-8 win Tuesday night and will face Chris Ellis, who makes his first start of the season. As a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last season, Ellis recorded a 1-0 record, after appearing in one game.
The Angels are a -215 road Moneyline favorite against the Orioles on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with an eight-run total.
