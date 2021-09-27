K. J. Hamler Injury Update

On Monday, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio delivered some bad news as he announced that wide receiver K.J. Hamler will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Denver is already without Jerry Jeudy, who is on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain. That means that fourth-year wide receiver, Tim Patrick, should get more targets in the coming weeks.

Patrick has a quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater who is ranked first in the NFL through three games in expected points added from the quarterback position. Bridgewater was one of only two quarterbacks who threw to two 1,000 yard receivers last season. He’s always been known as a quarterback who doesn’t lock in on one particular player as he’s very much more of an equal opportunity passer.

That should bode well for Patrick, which means he can add even more value to your fantasy roster.

