K.J. Hamler Suffers Torn ACL

The hits keep on coming for the Broncos at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy is currently sidelined with a high-ankle sprain, and now Hamler will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. That leaves Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to handle the workload at wide receiver, and Patrick should be added in all fantasy leagues where he’s still available. He scored a touchdown in each of their first two games this season, and he racked up 98 receiving yards last week. Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam should also see an uptick in targets at tight end.

Even with the injuries, the Broncos have jumped out to a 3-0 record this season. Their defense has been imposing, allowing just 26 total points, while their offense has racked up 76.

That said, the Broncos have faced a cupcake schedule. Their three wins have come against the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets, and all three teams have yet to win a game this season. They will face a much stiffer test vs. the Ravens in Week 4, and they’re currently listed as one-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.