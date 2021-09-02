K.J. Wright Signing One-Year Deal With Raiders

https://twitter.com/JosinaAnderson/status/1433504347833475074

Wright was one of the top free agents left on the market, but NFL insider Josina Anderson reports he is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders. He visited with the Raiders during August, but the two sides could not reach a deal at that point. However, they stayed in touch and were able to come to an agreement before the start of the year. The Cowboys and Seahawks were other teams that had expressed interest.

Wright has spent his entire career with the Seahawks. The squad drafted him in the fourth round in 2011, and he’s started 140 games since then. He was a part of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2016, and he finished second on the team with 86 tackles last season. Overall, he earned the seventh-highest grade at the linebacker position per Pro Football Focus, making him a solid addition for the Raiders.

Even with Wright, the Raiders are not expected to be contenders this season. Their win total over/under is set at just 7.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and they’re listed at +350 to make the playoffs.