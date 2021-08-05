K.J. Wright Visits With Raiders, Leaves Without Deal

Wright is one of the top free agents left on the market, and he had a meeting on Thursday vs. the Raiders. That said, he left Las Vegas without a deal. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Wright will remain in touch with the Raiders, but he still has interest from a few other teams.
Wright has spent his entire career with the Seahawks. He was drafted by the squad in the fourth round in 2011, and he’s started 140 games since then. He was a part of their Super Bowl-winning squad in 2016, and he finished second on the team with 86 tackles last season. Overall, he earned the seventh-highest grade at the linebacker position per Pro Football Focus, making him a solid addition for any defense.
Even though the Seahawks are moving on without Wright, they are fringe contenders in 2021-22. They’re currently listed at +2000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook.
