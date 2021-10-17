Kadarius Toney Active For Week 6 Matchup Against Rams

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney is active and will start in a Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Toney has been limited in practice this week, dealing with an ankle injury. In a Week 5 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Toney was targeted 13 times, catching 10 passes for 189 yards, leading the Giants receiving corps with a 35% target share on the week. Priced at $6,000 on FanDuel, Toney has seen nine or more targets in the previous two weeks and has benefitted with wide receiver Darius Slayton missing extended time because of a hamstring injury. Toney and the Giant’s receiving corps have an ideal matchup in Week 6, facing a Rams defense ranked 14th in DVOA.

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Giants are one of the more pass-friendly teams in the league, using a 63%/37% run-to-pass split.

New York is a 7.5-point home underdog against the Rams on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 49.5-point total.