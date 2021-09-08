Kadarius Toney Could Have “Significant Role” vs. Broncos

https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1435637680331702277

Toney has missed most of the offseason for the Giants, but he did return to practice at the start of September. That could be enough to get him in the game plan vs. the Broncos on Sunday. According to NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt, Joe Judge thinks it’s realistic that Toney could have a “significant role” this week.

Toney was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he put together a big year in his final collegiate season. He turned 84 targets into 70 catches for 984 yards, and he also scored 10 touchdowns. He followed that up by running a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day.

The Giants have plenty of mouths to feed on offense this season, so it remains to be seen just how large Toney’s role will be in his rookie season. That said, don’t be surprised if the coaching staff tries to manufacture a few touches for him each week. That might be enough to make him fantasy-relevant.

The Giants will open the season at home vs. the Broncos, and they’re currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.