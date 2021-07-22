Kadarius Toney Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1418304700475219970

The Giants selected Toney with their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reported to training camp on Wednesday. He underwent COVID-19 testing during the intake process, and he has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will be forced to quarantine as part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin his teammates.

Toney was an electric athlete in college, and he tested well at the NFL combine. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, and his burst score puts him in the 98th percentile per PlayerProfiler.

That said, Toney seems unlikely to make an impact as a rookie. The Giants were already reportedly looking to ease Toney into action, and missing practice due to COVID-19 protocols certainly won’t help. The Giants also have a deep rotation of pass-catchers ahead of Toney on the depth chart, including Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley will also likely command more targets next season.

Toney is currently listed at +6000 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.