Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith Expected to Suit Up vs. Chiefs

Daniel Jones will have a trio of offensive weapons at his disposal for Monday Night Football. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith were confirmed as active for the New York Giants encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney and Shepard were listed as questionable heading into tonight while resolving ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Toney is coming on strong, catching 19 of his 25 targets over the past three games for 303 yards. The first-round pick has yet to find paydirt this season, failing to record a touchdown in his first five games. Shepard is also a favorite target of Jones, hauling in 21 of 27 targets for 186 yards over his past three games. Toney is the more affordable option at FanDuel, carrying an $8,500 salary, compared to Shepard’s $11,000 salary on the Monday night slates.

Both players should expect sustained usage, as prominent players Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay remain injured.

The Giants enter tonight’s contest as +10.5 underdogs against the Chiefs.