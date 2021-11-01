Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith Expected to Suit Up vs. Chiefs
November 1Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Daniel Jones will have a trio of offensive weapons at his disposal for Monday Night Football. Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, and Kaden Smith were confirmed as active for the New York Giants encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney and Shepard were listed as questionable heading into tonight while resolving ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Toney is coming on strong, catching 19 of his 25 targets over the past three games for 303 yards. The first-round pick has yet to find paydirt this season, failing to record a touchdown in his first five games. Shepard is also a favorite target of Jones, hauling in 21 of 27 targets for 186 yards over his past three games. Toney is the more affordable option at FanDuel, carrying an $8,500 salary, compared to Shepard’s $11,000 salary on the Monday night slates.
Both players should expect sustained usage, as prominent players Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay remain injured.
The Giants enter tonight’s contest as +10.5 underdogs against the Chiefs.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.