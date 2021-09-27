Kansas City Chiefs Sign WR Josh Gordon

After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Kansas Chiefs signed free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon. This move is strange because one could argue that Kansas City’s most significant need is to improve a defense that’s ranked 31st in the Football Outsiders Defensive DVOA metric.

To help crystalize how bad the Chiefs have been, take a look at these numbers:

Kansas City is tied for 31st with 31.7 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs are 30th in allowing 430 yards per game.

Chiefs’ opponents have the second-highest points per play (0.514).

Opponents are converting 92.31% of their red zone opportunities against Kansas City.

Kansas City is allowing a league-worst seven yards per play.

Kansas City seems to be putting all its eggs in one basket, and that’s on the offensive side of the ball. However, if you dress a pig up in lipstick, it’s still a pig. Gordon isn’t going to improve this team defensively. The NFL is a league known for its parity, and it seems like every year, there’s always a team that emerges out of nowhere.

After three games, it’s clear that the Chiefs look vulnerable this season, mainly if they can’t shore things up defensively. That’s what makes this Josh Gordon signing all the more peculiar.

