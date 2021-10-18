Kareem Hunt Likely Headed to Short-Term IR; Nick Chubb Could Return in Week 7

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1450129053898395652

Hunt suffered a calf injury in the Browns’ Week 6 game vs. the Cardinals, and he’s expected to be placed on Injured Reserve. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hunt could muss up to six weeks, which would sideline him until around Thanksgiving.

The good news is that the Browns might get Chubb back this week. He missed last week’s game due to a calf injury of his own, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not ruling out Chubb vs. the Broncos. The Browns do have a quick turnaround since they’re playing on Thursday night this week, but Stefanski said Chubb is “progressing well.”

When Chubb returns to the lineup, he has the potential to be one of the best fantasy running backs in the league. He was already an outstanding player, and now he should be asked to take on a more significant workload. Chubb has been one of the most efficient running backs in the league, averaging at least 5.0 yards per carry in each of his four professional seasons, so he could do some serious damage with more opportunities.

The Browns are currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook.