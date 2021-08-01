Kawhi Leonard Declines Player Option, Becomes Free Agent

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports Kawhi Leonard has declined his $36 million player option and will become a free agent.

It is expected Leonard will negotiate a new deal with the Clippers. A primary playmaker for the team, Leonard played 52 regular-season games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. He was also second on the team in usage, behind Paul George, with a 28.6% usage rate.

Last season, the team played at the third-slowest pace in the league, averaging 96.9 possessions per game, averaging 114 points per game–the 10th highest.

Leonard played 11 games in the playoffs, leading the Clippers to a fourth-seed. While the team defeated Dallas and Utah, making the Conference finals, Leonard suffered an ACL injury in Game 4 against the Jazz, effectively ending his playoff run. He had undergone surgery in July to repair the tear.

The Clippers are currently +1300 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.