Kawhi Leonard is reportedly re-signing with the Clippers

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports is reporting Leonard has decided to stay with the team he signed with back in 2019. The former Toronto Raptor opted out of the $36 million player option of his original contract with the Los Angeles Clippers just days ago. While terms are not yet known, expect the new deal to be massive.
Leonard could miss most of the 2021-22 season following surgery for a partial ACL tear in his right knee. Kawhi sustained the injury in LA’s playoff series against the Utah Jazz and missed the entire Western Conference Final.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP is coming off another fantastic regular season. Leonard scored 24.8 points a game on nearly 52 percent shooting to go along with 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists a night.
FanDuel’s Sportsbook still has the Clippers as the sixth favorite to win next year’s NBA championship. LA sits at +1300 behind the Nets, Lakers, Bucks, Warriors, and Jazz.
