Kawhi Leonard Remains out Ahead of Game 6

Leonard last played in a 118-104 Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz on Jun. 14, playing 34 minutes, scoring 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists. In the playoffs this season, Leonard is averaging 39 minutes, 30 points, seven rebounds and three assists, starting in 11 playoff games. It is unclear whether he will return to action in the Western Conference Finals.
A primarily playmaker for the Clippers, Leonard started 52 regular-season games averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
With Leonard out of the rotation, expect Paul George to see the bulk of the production for the Clippers. In 796 minutes without Leonard on the court, George has a 35.1% usage rate, averaging 1.24 fantasy points per minute. Since the seven games since Leonard’s injury, George has averaged 42 minutes, 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game.
The Clippers look to force a Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. Currently, they are a 1-point home underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 214.5 total.
