Kawhi Leonard reportedly likely to opt-out and re-sign with the Clippers
July 16joecervenkaSportsGrid
Few players can demand a raise when facing a serious injury that could keep them out a full calendar. It appears Kawhi Leonard may be one of those players, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The enigmatic superstar has a $36 million player option he could exercise should he want to play it safe and stay with LA for next season under current terms. Otherwise, he could become a free agent and either sign a new deal with the Clippers or shop his services around the league.
The rub for everyone involved is the former Raptor has a partially torn ACL in his right knee. He’s out indefinitely, and whether that means months, a year, or more is unknown. Stein reports him opting out is the “most likely scenario” and either staying with LA or pulling a Kevin Durant.
Durant, of course, tore his Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals and then worked out a sign and trade deal between the Warriors and Nets. KD managed a four-year, $164 million deal with Brooklyn knowing full well he would miss his first season with his new club.
The Dallas Mavericks are said to be interested even if Kawhi has to miss all of next year. Leonard being fed by Luka Doncic has to be a scary thought for any team in the Western Conference.
The team that eliminated Leonard’s Clippers after they knocked out Luka’s Mavericks is on the verge of an NBA title. Phoenix is a -3.5 point home favorite to take a series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow. The Suns are also slight favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook to win the series at -145, while Milwaukee sits at +125.
