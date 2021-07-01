Kawhi Leonard to Miss Remainder of Western Conference Finals

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reports Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss the remainder of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoneix Suns because of a lingering knee injury.

Sources: My @NBATV report on the plan for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and the possibility of returning to postseason action. pic.twitter.com/eS7ZVVSRZv — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2021

Leonard last played in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, a 118-104 win over the Utah Jazz. He played 34 minutes, scoring 31 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Leonard averaged 39 minutes, 30 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game in the playoff.

It is unclear whether Leonard will play in the NBA finals if the Clippers force a Game 7 and advance.

A primary playmaker for the Clippers, Leonard started in 52 regular-season games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. He also is second on the team in usage, behind Paul George, with a 28.6% usage rate.

Expect George to see the bulk of production with Kawhi on the sidelines. In 798 minutes this season without Leonard, George has a 35% usage rate, averaging 1.24 fantasy points per minute. He is priced at $16,000 on FanDuel’s single-game slate.

The Clippers are a 1.5-point home underdog against the Suns on FanDuel Sportbook in a game with a 214.5 total.