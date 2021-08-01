Keegan Akin Activated, Tanner Scott Placed on 10-Day Injured List
August 1Grant WhiteSportsGrid
The Baltimore Orioles announced a pair of transactions on Sunday morning, activating starting pitcher Keegan Akin from the COVID-19 10-day injured list and transferring bullpen arm Tanner Scott to the 10-day injured list with a sore knee.
Akin last pitched on July 16, before he landed on the COVID-19 injury list. The left-hander has struggled this season, but his 8.19 earned run average is not the worst on the team. Scott has been a much more reliable member of the Orioles pitching staff, leading the team in appearances and posting a 3.95 earned run average through 41.0 innings pitched. The O’s can turn to Paul Fry, Dillon Tate, or Cole Sulser to replace the innings lost with Scott on the injured list.
The Orioles have been in some kind of mood recently, winning six of their last eight games. Baltimore can take three of four from the Detroit Tigers with a win on Sunday, but they’ll have to do it as +136 underdogs, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.