Keegan Akin Activated, Tanner Scott Placed on 10-Day Injured List

The Baltimore Orioles announced a pair of transactions on Sunday morning, activating starting pitcher Keegan Akin from the COVID-19 10-day injured list and transferring bullpen arm Tanner Scott to the 10-day injured list with a sore knee.

Akin last pitched on July 16, before he landed on the COVID-19 injury list. The left-hander has struggled this season, but his 8.19 earned run average is not the worst on the team. Scott has been a much more reliable member of the Orioles pitching staff, leading the team in appearances and posting a 3.95 earned run average through 41.0 innings pitched. The O’s can turn to Paul Fry, Dillon Tate, or Cole Sulser to replace the innings lost with Scott on the injured list.

The Orioles have been in some kind of mood recently, winning six of their last eight games. Baltimore can take three of four from the Detroit Tigers with a win on Sunday, but they’ll have to do it as +136 underdogs, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.