Keenan Allen Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Chargers report wide receiver Keenan Allen was limited in practice because of an ankle injury.

The injury is worth monitoring, with Allen as a significant piece of the Chargers receiving corps, responsible for a team-leading 27% of the target share. In a Week 3 30-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen was targeted 12 times, catching eight passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

If Allen cannot play in the Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, expect an increase in production for Mike Williams. Williams, priced at $7,800 on FanDuel, is second on the Chargers in target share, seeing 25% of the looks from Justin Herbert. Williams was targeted nine times in the Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, catching seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

The Monday night matchup with the Raiders is a tough test for the Chargers, facing a Las Vegas defense ranked 11th in DVOA.

The Chargers are a 3-point home favorite against the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51.5-point total.