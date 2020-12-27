ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is not expected to play in a Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury. In 14 games played this season, he has caught 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. A primary weapon for the Chargers, Allen accounts for 26.64% of the target market share.

With Allen out, production should translate to wide receiver Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Donald Parham, who is replacing Hunter Henry, who landed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week. They will face a Denver Broncos defense who have allowed on average 22.59 points to opposing wide receivers, 18.88 points to running backs and 6.52 points to tight ends this season.

Williams is priced at $5,700 FanDuel. Ekeler and Parham are priced at $7,000 and $4,200 respectively.

The Chargers are a 3-point home favorite against the Denver Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 48.5 total.