ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is not expected to play in a Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Allen has been dealing with a hamstring injury. In 14 games played this season, he has caught 100 passes for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. A primary weapon for the Chargers, Allen accounts for 26.64% of the target market share.
With Allen out, production should translate to wide receiver Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Donald Parham, who is replacing Hunter Henry, who landed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the week. They will face a Denver Broncos defense who have allowed on average 22.59 points to opposing wide receivers, 18.88 points to running backs and 6.52 points to tight ends this season.
Williams is priced at $5,700 FanDuel. Ekeler and Parham are priced at $7,000 and $4,200 respectively.
The Chargers are a 3-point home favorite against the Denver Broncos on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 48.5 total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.