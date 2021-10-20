Kelly Oubre Starting in Place of Terry Rozier Wednesday

The Charlotte Hornets announce Kelly Oubre Jr. will start and make his Hornets debut against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday.

Oubre will start in place of Terry Rozier, who will miss the season opener because of an ankle injury. Playing 69 games last season with Charlotte, Rozier averaged 34 minutes, 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game and was second on the team in usage, only behind LaMelo Ball with a 24% usage rate.

Last year, Oubre, a member of the Golden State Warriors, played 55 games, averaging 31 minutes, 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist per game, posing a 22% usage rate. Oubre is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel. LaMelo Ball should also benefit from Rozier’s absence, priced at $7,600.

With a 33-39 record last season, the Hornets made the play-in tournament but were defeated by the Pacers for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte is a 1-point home underdog against the Pacers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 222.5-point total.