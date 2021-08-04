Kemba Walker Agrees to Buyout With Thunder; Plans to Sign With Knicks

It’s been a busy few months for Kemba Walker. He was traded from the Celtics to the Thunder along with the No. 16 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but the Thunder are in the middle of a rebuild. The Thunder had no plans to use Walker, so ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the two sides have agreed to a buyout. Walker had two years and $74M left on his contract.
After clearing waivers, Walker plans to sign with the Knicks. He grew up in the Bronx and has reportedly always wanted to play his home games at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks have been busy since the start of free agency, re-signing Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel while adding Evan Fournier. Walker would give them another option in the backcourt after a surprise season that saw them grab the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Thunder have lost a host of talented players over the past few years – including Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Paul George – and they have stockpiled a massive war chest of draft picks. They are likely going to struggle for the next few seasons, but they have a chance to rebuild their roster into a serious contender.
The Knicks are currently listed at +10000 to win the NBA championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.
