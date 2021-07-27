Kendall Graveman Traded to Astros Tuesday

A seven-year veteran, Graveman has played two seasons with the Mariners, seeing stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs. Reinventing himself as a relief pitcher, Graveman has become one of the major’s best arms. Appearing in 30 games this season, he has a 4-0 record, recording 10 saves, with an 0.82 ERA and a 28.1% K rate. Among qualified relievers, Graveman is second in ERA, only behind Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel.
The Astros will send infielder Abraham Toro and pitcher Joe Smith as part of the trade, also receiving Rafael Montero in addition to Graveman.
The Astros and Mariners square off for Game 2 of their division series after an 11-8 Mariners win Monday night. Houston, the top offensive team in the majors, will face Chris Flexen, who makes his 19th start. Posting a 9-4 record, Flexen has a 3.35 ERA with a 15.6% K rate.
Houston is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Mariners on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an eight-run total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.