Kendall Graveman Traded to Astros Tuesday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports the Houston Astros have acquired pitch Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners.

https://twitter.com/brianmctaggart/status/1420158074111680514

A seven-year veteran, Graveman has played two seasons with the Mariners, seeing stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs. Reinventing himself as a relief pitcher, Graveman has become one of the major’s best arms. Appearing in 30 games this season, he has a 4-0 record, recording 10 saves, with an 0.82 ERA and a 28.1% K rate. Among qualified relievers, Graveman is second in ERA, only behind Chicago Cubs pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

The Astros will send infielder Abraham Toro and pitcher Joe Smith as part of the trade, also receiving Rafael Montero in addition to Graveman.

The Astros and Mariners square off for Game 2 of their division series after an 11-8 Mariners win Monday night. Houston, the top offensive team in the majors, will face Chris Flexen, who makes his 19th start. Posting a 9-4 record, Flexen has a 3.35 ERA with a 15.6% K rate.

Houston is a -162 road Moneyline favorite against the Mariners on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a game with an eight-run total.