Kenneth Murray Carted Off the Field at Chargers Practice

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a good start this season. The Chargers are 2-1 to start the season, sitting third in the AFC West, with a marquee win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense has been more impressive than their metrics imply, after limiting the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys’ top-six ranked offenses.

Despite the excellent start, the Chargers could have a gap to fill in their linebackers corps for their Monday night encounter against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kenneth Murray was carted off the field at Chargers’ practice with an ankle injury on Saturday. The injury occurred during individual drills when Murray jumped for a pass, landing awkwardly and rolling his ankle. That leaves Murray’s availability on Monday night in question, as the Chargers await an update on his ankle injury. Surely, they’ll be hoping that their second-year linebacker avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain.

Murray has started all 19 games he’s spent as a Charger. The Oklahoma product is fourth on the team in tackles this season, recording just one tackle for a loss. Nick Niemann sits behind Murray on the Chargers’ depth chart and could get his first career start against the Raiders.

The Chargers are modest -3 favorites in the crucial AFC West primetime matchup. Betting them to win outright will cost -176, and the total is listed at 51.5.