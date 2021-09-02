Kenny Golladay: Giants’ Offense Could Start Slow

The Giants worked hard during the offseason to try and improve their offense. They signed Golladay in the offseason and used their first-round pick on Kadarius Toney, adding two explosive playmakers at receiver. Saquon Barkley is also set to return following a torn ACL last year, which will give Daniel Jones a host of weapons to lean on in the passing game.

Unfortunately, the Giants have dealt with a ton of injuries during training camp. Barkley is still being eased into action, and while he is tentatively expected to suit up in Week 1, he likely won’t command a full workload. Golladay also recently returned to practice, but he’s been out since the beginning of August. That means he’s had very little time to develop chemistry with his new quarterback. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Golladay told reporters the offense could be a bit behind schedule out of the gates.

This is a make-or-break season for Jones, but the Giants are not expected to be very competitive. Their win total over/under is set at just 7.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook.