Kenny Golladay is expected to play Sunday for the Giants

Kenny Golladay is likely to play Sunday for the Giants, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay injured his knee in the Week 5 loss to the Cowboys and has missed the past three games because of the injury. While Golladay is not a lock to play Sunday, he was able to practice late in the week, and if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, he will suit up versus the Raiders.

This is good news for the Giants, who will be without Sterling Shepard, who has a quad injury, and Saquon Barkley, who is out with an ankle injury. The Giants have a bye next week and are hopeful to have a healthy team when they return in Week 11.

The Giants have once again struggled to start the season and would need an amazing turnaround to qualify for the playoffs. They will play the Raiders on Sunday, who are coming off of their bye week. The Giants are 3.5 point underdogs in this contest and are +146 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 46.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.