Kenny Golladay Limited in Practice Thursday

Dan Salomone reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay was limited in practice Thursday, dealing with a hip injury.

Giants Injury Report 9/23 Did not practice: LB Cam Brown (hamstring) Limited: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), DB Nate Ebner (quad), TE Evan Engram (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DL Austin Johnson (illness), DB Logan Ryan (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 23, 2021

Initial reports suggest Golladay is on track to play in a Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with the Giants coming off a 10-day rest after a Week 2 29-30 loss to the Washington Football Team. Golladay was targeted eight times, catching three passes for 38 yards. He has yet to find the endzone as a member of the Giants. Plagued by a hip injury during the 2020 season, Golladay played five games, catching 20 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns as a member of the Detroit Lions.

If Golladay cannot play in Week 3, expect the additional workload to go to Sterling Shepard. Shepard, who is priced at $6,400 on FanDuel, leads the Giants in target share, responsible for 27% of the team’s looks. Shepard has been targeted 19 times in two games, catching 16 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants are a 3-point home favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.