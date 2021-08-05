Kenny Golladay to Miss 2-3 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will likely miss two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury.

NEWS: “The expectation after Kenny Golladay’s doctor visit is that he’ll probably miss 2-3 weeks due to his hamstring pull, per source. Prudent for Giants to be cautious.” #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 5, 2021

It is reported the team is being cautious after removing the star-wide receiver after practice Wednesday.

A four-year starter for the Detroit Lions, Golladay played 47 games, catching 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 2020 season was hampered by a hip injury, only seeing the field for five games, catching 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2019, Golladay was the primary target for Matthew Stafford, responsible for 21% of targets among the wide receiving corps. Starting 16 games, he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns–a career-high.

The Giants should benefit from the addition of Golladay. Last season, the team had the fourth-lowest passing yards per game, averaging 189.1 yards. With a 6-10 record, the team missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

New York is currently +7000 to win Super Bowl LVI on FanDuel Sportsbook, projected to win seven games this season. They will kick off the season with a Week 1 home matchup against the Denver Broncos and are a 1-point favorite in a game with a 42.5-point total.