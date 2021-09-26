Kenny Golladay to Play Week 3 Against Atlanta

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is active and will play in a Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Golladay was dealing with a lingering hip issue and was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s matchup. In a Week 2, 29-30 loss to the Washington Football Team, Golladay caught three receptions on eight targets for 38 yards. An offseason acquisition from the Detroit Lions, Golladay is second on the Giants in target share, seeing 20% of the team’s looks, behind Sterling Shepard.

Hampered by a hip injury, Golladay played five games last season as a member of the Detroit Lions, catching 20 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He is priced at $5,600 on FanDuel. The Falcons rank 27th in pass DVOA and should provide Golladay and quarterback Daniel Jones ample opportunity to move the ball downfield.

The Giants are a 2.5-point home favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 47.5-point total.