Kenta Maeda Placed on 10-Day IL

Maeda was forced to exit Saturday’s outing vs. the Yankees after just 4 1/3 innings, and he’s been placed on the 10-day IL due to forearm tightness. He was charged with five runs allowed in that outing, but Maeda has been pitching well recently. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts dating back to July 4.

Unfortunately, it has been a bit of a lost season for the Twins. They were considered one of the favorites in the American League, but they have posted a dreadful 54-70 record. That puts them in last place in the AL Central and gives them the third-worst record in the American League.

Despite his recent successes, Maeda has also struggled this season. He’s pitched to a 4.66 ERA over 21 starts, although his advanced metrics suggest he’s been a bit unlucky. He could be an interesting buy-low target in fantasy baseball drafts next season.

The White Sox have run away with the AL Central, and they have the lowest “Magic Number” in the American League. Their odds to win the World Series are listed at +650 on FanDuel Sportsbook.