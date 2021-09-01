watch
LISTEN
STL
9/1 1:10 PM EDT
CIN
COL
9/1 2:05 PM EDT
TEX
SD
9/1 3:40 PM EDT
ARI
HOU
9/1 4:10 PM EDT
SEA
STL
9/1 6:40 PM EDT
CIN
PHI
9/1 7:05 PM EDT
WSH
NYY
9/1 7:07 PM EDT
LAA
BAL
9/1 7:07 PM EDT
TOR
OAK
9/1 7:10 PM EDT
DET
BOS
9/1 7:10 PM EDT
TB
CHC
9/1 8:10 PM EDT
MIN
CLE
9/1 8:10 PM EDT
KC
PIT
9/1 8:10 PM EDT
CWS
MIL
9/1 9:45 PM EDT
SF
ATL
9/1 10:10 PM EDT
LAD

Kenta Maeda Undergoes Tommy John Surgery