Kenta Maeda Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Maeda last pitched in a 7-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Aug. 21, going 4.1 innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out five batters. He left the start due to forearm tightness and is expected to miss the remainder of the season and likely the 2022 season.
Making 21 starts for the Twins in 2021, Maeda posted a 6-5 record, with a 4.66 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.30 WHIP.
The Twins, who are out of playoff contention, with a 58-74 record in the American League Central, are looking forward to next season and hope to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. The team will face Justin Steele, who makes his fourth start of the season. With a 2-2 record, Steele has a 4.15 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP.
In a matchup with a nine-run total, the Twins are a -188 home Moneyline favorite against the Cubs on FanDuel Sportsbook.
