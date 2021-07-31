Ketel Marte activated off the injured list by the Diamondbacks
July 31George KurtzSportsGrid
Ketel Marte was activated off of the injured list Saturday, Diamondbacks official website reports. Marte had been out of the lineup since June 26 due to a hamstring injury. Marte has suffered a couple of injuries this season but when healthy was batting .370 with four HRs, 21 RBI, 24 runs, and an OPS of .975 in 135 at-bats. However, it’s a little odd that he is still not in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks as of this writing.
The Diamondbacks upset the Dodgers in extra innings on Friday but are still leading the race for the number one overall pick in the MLB Entry Draft next year. The Dodgers will start Mitch White in this contest, while the Dbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly. This game is currently off the board, but you can find the lines and props for all remaining contests at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.