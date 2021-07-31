Ketel Marte activated off the injured list by the Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte was activated off of the injured list Saturday, Diamondbacks official website reports. Marte had been out of the lineup since June 26 due to a hamstring injury. Marte has suffered a couple of injuries this season but when healthy was batting .370 with four HRs, 21 RBI, 24 runs, and an OPS of .975 in 135 at-bats. However, it’s a little odd that he is still not in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks as of this writing.

The Diamondbacks upset the Dodgers in extra innings on Friday but are still leading the race for the number one overall pick in the MLB Entry Draft next year. The Dodgers will start Mitch White in this contest, while the Dbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly. This game is currently off the board, but you can find the lines and props for all remaining contests at FanDuel.com.